Happy National Pierogi Day! Here's Where You Can Eat Them In Cleveland
By Kelly Fisher
October 8, 2021
Get hungry, Clevelanders!
’Tis the season to celebrate the Polish food that’s remained a Cleveland staple for generations.
Friday (October 8) is National Pierogi Day.
The dumpling-like delicacy with Eastern European roots sees mashed potatoes (and/or cheese or another filling) wrapped in pockets of unleavened dough, often served with onions and sour cream.
There are plenty of ways Northeast Ohioans spread “pierogi cheer,” as Pierogis of Cleveland puts it. The restaurant even offered a chance to win free pierogis for a year to mark the holiday. In addition to Pierogis of Cleveland, Destination Cleveland, the nonprofit visitor's bureau, previously broke down some of the best local restaurants to load up plates with pierogis.
Here are some of your options:
- Prosperity Social Club, at 1109 Starkweather Ave in Cleveland
- Pierogi Palace, at the West Side Market at 1979 W 25th St. in Cleveland
- Market Garden Brewery, at 1947 W 25th St. in Cleveland
- JUKEBOX, at 1404 W 29th St. in Cleveland
- Little Polish Diner, at 5772 Ridge Rd. in Parma
- Parkview Nite Club, at 1261 W 58th St. in Cleveland
- Rowley Inn, at 1104 Rowley Ave in Cleveland
- The South Side, at 2207 W 11th St. in Cleveland