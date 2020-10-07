Happy National Pierogi Day! Here's Where You Can Eat Them In Cleveland

Get hungry, Clevelanders!

’Tis the season to celebrate the Polish food that’s remained a Cleveland staple for generations.

Friday (October 8) is National Pierogi Day.

The dumpling-like delicacy with Eastern European roots sees mashed potatoes (and/or cheese or another filling) wrapped in pockets of unleavened dough, often served with onions and sour cream.

There are plenty of ways Northeast Ohioans spread “pierogi cheer,” as Pierogis of Cleveland puts it. The restaurant even offered a chance to win free pierogis for a year to mark the holiday. In addition to Pierogis of Cleveland, Destination Cleveland, the nonprofit visitor's bureau, previously broke down some of the best local restaurants to load up plates with pierogis.