Why October 8th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 8, 2021

Photo: Pink Floyd

It’s October 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, “Mama” Cass Elliot played her first solo gig at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace. Her two-week run there got cancelled after the band proved to be poorly rehearsed and Cass got tonsillitis.

In 1988, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon dropped out of the Billboard Top 200 album chart, 741 weeks after it first debuted there.

In 1994, U2, Iggy Pop, Cheap Trick and others performed on the pay-per-view special, A Tribute to Elvis.

In 1990, Eddie Vedder left his home in San Diego to go to Seattle, where he met his Pearl Jam bandmates for the first time and started a week of recording what would become their debut album,Ten

In 2004, Joan Jett, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Sonic Youth, Blondie and The Strokes performed at a charity tribute to The Ramones in New York.

And in 2012, Green Day was forced to cancel their appearance at New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Festival because singer Billie Joe Armstrong was struggling with substance abuse and heading to rehab. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

