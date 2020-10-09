Why October 10th Matters in Rock History

It’s October 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1978, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry were injured after a cherry bomb was thrown onstage during a show in Philadelphia.For the rest of their tour, the group performed behind a safety fence.

In 1902, the Gibson Mandolin Guitar Company was formed. 34 years later they would produce their first electric guitar.

In 1978, Steve Perry joined Journey as their new lead singer.

In 2006, Sting released Songs from the Labyrinth, an album of 16th century lute songs.

In 2004, 12 years to the day after their album Automatic for the People topped the charts in the UK, R.E.M. were again at number one in Britain with their record Around the Sun. The effort only made it to the 13 spot here in the States.

In 2001, U2 kicked off the third leg of their Elevation Tour in South Bend, Indiana, inviting the world to watch the gig for free through a webcast on their website.

And in 2009, Pearl Jam had their fourth number one album when their ninth effort, Backspacer, topped the charts.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)