Why October 11th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 11, 2021

Them Crooked Vultures Perform At Hammersmith Apollo In London
Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, the number-one album in America was Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Green River

In 1995, Peter Frampton released Frampton Comes Alive II, the sequel to his 1976 multi-platinum record, Frampton Comes Alive.

In 1997, Elton John had the number one song in the country with his tribute to the late Princess Diana, “Candle in the Wind 97,” a reworking of his 1974 hit about Marilyn Monroe

In 1990, drummer Dave Grohl played his first gig with Nirvana when they performed in Olympia, Washington.

In 2006, singer Justin Hawkins announced that he left The Darkness to focus on his drug rehabilitation.

And in 2006, rock made a comeback with Evanescence scoring the top album on the Billboard 200 with The Open Door and The Killers taking the two spot with Sam’s Town

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

