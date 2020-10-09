Why October 12th Matters in Rock History

It’s October 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, Rod Stewart played his final gig with The Faces at New York’s Nassau Coliseum.

In 1978, Sex Pistol Sid Vicious called the police to say that someone had stabbed his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. He was arrested and charged with her murder.

In 1974, Blondie appeared at CBGB under the name Blondie for the first time ever.

In 1979, Jethro Tull singer Ian Anderson had his right eye torn by a thorn on a rose that an adoring fan threw onstage as the band was performing at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In 1991, Nirvana’s album, Nevermind, hit number one on the Billboard 200, going gold for sales of 500-thousand copies. They also played Saturday Night Live that day

In 2001, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland amicably quit the band due to musical differences.

And in 2005, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee suffered minor burns during a concert in Wyoming when pyrotechnics exploded as he was being suspended from a wire 30 feet above the stage.

