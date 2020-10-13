Why October 14th Matters in Rock History

It’s October 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, The Who released their single, “I Can See for Miles.” Guitarist Pete Townshend was reported sure it’d top the charts and was crushed when it peaked at number 12 in the UK.

In 1977, David Bowie released Heroes, the second album in his trilogy recorded with Brian Eno. It peaked at number 35.

In 1988, Def Leppard became first act in chart history to sell seven-million copies of two consecutive LPs, with Pyromania and Hysteria.

In 1989, Motley Crue started a two-week run at number one on the album chart with their fifth album, Dr. Feelgood.

In 2004, Eric Clapton was temporarily banned from driving in France after he was caught going 134 mph in his Porsche.

And in 2003, Mary Forsberg, wife of troubled Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland, filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)