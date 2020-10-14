13 Scary Shows To Binge On Netflix Before Halloween
By Emily Lee
October 7, 2021
Halloween is almost here, and we all know there's no better way to celebrate than by binge-watching a scary TV show on Netflix. From Netflix's latest spooky original Midnight Mass to every single season of American Horror Story, there are so many options available for horror fans to stream. These shows will definitely get you in the Halloween spirit—and maybe even sleeping with the lights on.
American Horror Story
Official Synopsis: "Since 2011, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have redefined the horror genre. Through a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself, FX's limited series has generated millions of shocks, scares and screams and inspired its legions of dedicated fans to guess what terrors the next chapter will hold."
The Haunting of Hill House
Official Synopsis: "This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, they are forced back together in the face of tragedy and must finally confront the ghosts of their past. Some of those ghosts still lurk in their minds, while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House"
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Official Synopsis: "The Haunting of Bly Manor is an American supernatural horror drama web television series, created by Mike Flanagan for Netflix, and loosely based on Henry James's work, particularly his 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw."
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Official Synopsis: "This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the occult. In the reimagined origin story, Sabrina Spellman wrestles to reconcile her dual nature—half-witch, half-mortal—while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, including aunts Hilda and Zelda, and the daylight world humans inhabit."
Santa Clarita Diet
Official Synopsis: "Married realtors, Sheila and Joel, are living a quiet life, raising their teenage daughter in Santa Clarita, Calif. Their world unexpectedly changes when Sheila goes through a dramatic transformation that sends her downa road of death and destruction -- but leaves her looking and feeling better than ever."
You
Official Synopsis: "What would you do for love? For a brilliant male bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring female writer, this question is put to the test. A charming yet awkward crush becomes something even more sinister when the writer becomes the manager's obsession. Using social media and the internet, he uses every tool at his disposal to become close to her, even going so far as to remove any obstacle --including people -- that stands in his way of getting to her."
Black Mirror
Official Synopsis: "Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia —Black Mirror is a contemporary reworking of The Twilight Zone with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world."
Supernatural
Official Synopsis: "This haunting series follows the thrilling yet terrifying journeys of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who face an increasingly sinister landscape as they hunt monsters. After losing their mother to a supernatural force, the brothers were raised by their father as soldiers who track mysterious and demonic creatures. Violent memories and relationship-threatening secrets add additional burdens on Sam and Dean as they investigate all things that go bump in the night. As old tricks and tools are rendered useless and friends betray them, the brothers must rely on each other as they encounter new enemies."
Stranger Things
Official Synopsis: "In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries."
Wynonna Earp
Official Synopsis: "Wynonna Earp has been away from her hometown, Purgatory, for years but returns to reluctantly take on the role that Wyatt Earp's heir is destined for -- demon protector. Her task is to take out Revenants, the resurrected souls of the criminals who were taken down at one time by her great-grandfather. Wynonna teams up with sister Waverly, agent Xavier Dolls and Doc Holliday, the cursed-with-immortality best friend of Wyatt Earp, as they work to stop the Revenants from taking over Purgatory and escaping into the world."
Kingdom
Official Synopsis: "In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious plague spreads to turn the infected into monsters. The crown prince, framed for treason and desperate to save his people, sets out on a journey to unveil what evil lurks in the dark."
Midnight Mass
Official Synopsis: "From The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?"
Squid Game
Official Synopsis: "Hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly."