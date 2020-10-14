Why October 15th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 15, 2021

It’s October 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, The New Yardbirds made their first appearance under their new name, Led Zeppelin, at a gig at Surrey University in England.

In 1988, Bon Jovi started a four-week run at number one on the album chart with their fourth release, New Jersey. The album produced five Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 singles, the most top ten hits to date for a hard rock album.

In 2003, former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick was shot in the leg outside of LA’s Rainbow Room during a melee started by some irate club-goers.

In 1995, Paul McCartney and Linda McCartneylent their voices to an episode of The Simpsons. They agreed to do it only if Lisa Simpson permanently became vegetarian.

In 2000, Radiohead had the number one album in America with their fourth effort, Kid A, the band’s first record to debut in the top spot.

In 2014, Bono apologized to iTunes users after the 11 songs from U2’s album Songs of Innocence were automatically added to their music library.

And in 2013, Pearl Jam released their tenth studio album, Lightning Bolt

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

