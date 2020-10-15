Why October 17th Matters in Rock History

It’s October 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1989, Billy Joel released the albumStorm Front, which featured the hit singles “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “I Go to Extremes.”

In 1999, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band played the first rock concert at the brand new Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In 1964, Manfred Mann had the number one song in the country with “Do Wah Diddy Diddy.” It spent two weeks on top of the charts.

In 1999, Santana had their first number one album in 28 years when their record, Supernatural, topped the charts.

In 1995, in an interview with England’s The Observer magazine, Oasis’Noel Gallagher said he wished Damon Albarn and Alex Cox of Blur would die from AIDS. Noel later retracted the comment.

In 1998, The Barenaked Ladies had the number one song in the country with “One Week,” which spent one week in the top spot.

And in 2008, Guns N’ Roses announced that their long-awaited album, Chinese Democracy, would finally be coming out.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)