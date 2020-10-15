Why October 18th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 18, 2021

It’s October 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1957, Paul McCartney made his live debut with the Quarrymen at New Clubmoor Hall Conservative Club in Liverpool.

In 1989, during an LA gig opening for The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose announced it would be the band’s final show unless the band members “got their s**t together” and stopped using heroin. After the incident, his bandmates promised to clean up.

In 1966,The Jimi Hendrix Experience played their first gig as a band when they supported French pop star Johnny Hallyday in Paris.

In 1986, Huey Lewis and the News had the number one album in the country with their fourth effort, Fore!, which featured the songs “Stuck with You” and “Jacob’s Ladder.”

In 1998, Metallica performed at the Playboy Mansion to help promote Orgazmo, the upcoming movie by South Park creator Trey Parker.

And in 2000, Rage Against the Machine singer Zack De La Rocha quit the band because, according to him, the group’s “decision-making process has completely failed.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

