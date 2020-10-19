Why October 20th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 20, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, the Led Zeppelin filmThe Song Remains the Same, which mixed concert footage with scripted narrative, premiered in New York City.

In 1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s vocalist Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, his sister Cassie and a backing singer died when their rented plane crashed in Mississippi. The other four members of the band were badly injured. Skynyrd was flying to Baton Rouge, where they were set to play at Louisiana State University.

In 1973, The Rolling Stones had the number one song in the country with “Angie.”

In 1978, The Police made their US performance debut at CBGB in New York City.

In 1980, U2 released their debut album, Boy, which included the hit single “I Will Follow.”

And in 2012, fun. started an eight-week run on top of the Rock Songs chart with their hit single, “Some Nights.” 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

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