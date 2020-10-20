Why October 21st Matters in Rock History

It’s October 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1997, the Guinness Book of Records declared Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind 97” the biggest selling single record of all time after it moved 31.8-million copies in less than 40 days.

In 1995, Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon was found dead on his tour bus from an accidental drug overdose.

In 1961, Bob Dylan recorded his self-titled first album for four-hundred dollars.

In 1976, Keith Moon played his last show with The Whoas they closed out their North American tour in Toronto. He’d die two years later.

In 1998, Kiss members Paul Stanley and Bruce Kulick were sued by Alice Cooper’s former publishers for copyright infringement over the song “Dreamin’,” which the suit alleged sounded too similar to the shock rocker’s hit “I’m Eighteen.” The case was settled out of court.

And in 1995, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong was arrested and fined 141 dollars after mooning the audience at a gig in Milwaukee.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)