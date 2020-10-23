Why October 24th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 22, 2021

It’s October 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1979, Paul McCartney was honored by the Guinness Book of World Records for being the best-selling songwriter and recording artist in music history.

In 2000, Linkin Park released their debut album, Hybrid Theory.

In 1970, Santana scored their first number one album with Abraxas, which went on to spend a total of 40 weeks on the chart.

In 2005, a reformed Cream sold out three nights at Madison Square Garden.

In 2003, founding guitarist of Evanescence Ben Moody walked out on the band during their European tour.

And in 2006, Forbes.com revealed that Kurt Cobain had passed Elvis Presley as the highest-earning dead celebrity. The late rocker pulled in 50-million dollars. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

