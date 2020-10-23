Why October 26th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1978, The Police played their first American show at Boston’s Rat Club.

In 2010, Ozzy Osbourne got the results of his genome sequencing, which showed the Prince of Darkness has a high predisposition for alcohol and cocaine addiction but also some resistance to narcotics, and that Neanderthals are among his ancestors.

In 2011, Aerosmith had to postpone a concert in Paraguay after singer Steven Tyler fell in his hotel bathroom, cutting his face and losing two teeth.

In 1982, Men at Work had the number one song in the country with “Who Can It Be Now.”

In 1998, Marilyn Manson kicked off his highly anticipated Mechanical Animals tour in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 2001, Courtney Love played her first-ever solo show at Ventura, California’s Ventura Theatre.

And in 2004, Apple launched the U2 special edition iPod, which featured a red click wheel and custom engravings of the band members’ signatures. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices