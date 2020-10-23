Why October 26th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 26, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1978, The Police played their first American show at Boston’s Rat Club.

In 2010, Ozzy Osbourne got the results of his genome sequencing, which showed the Prince of Darkness has a high predisposition for alcohol and cocaine addiction but also some resistance to narcotics, and that Neanderthals are among his ancestors.

In 2011, Aerosmith had to postpone a concert in Paraguay after singer Steven Tyler fell in his hotel bathroom, cutting his face and losing two teeth.

In 1982, Men at Work had the number one song in the country with “Who Can It Be Now.”

In 1998, Marilyn Manson kicked off his highly anticipated Mechanical Animals tour in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 2001, Courtney Love played her first-ever solo show at Ventura, California’s Ventura Theatre.

And in 2004, Apple launched the U2 special edition iPod, which featured a red click wheel and custom engravings of the band members’ signatures. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

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