Why October 28th Matters in Rock History

It’s October 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1977, The Sex Pistols’ Never Mind the Bollocks Here’s the Sex Pistols was released in America.

In 1972, the United States Council for World Affairs announced that they would be using The Who’s “Join Together” as their official theme song.

In 1978, the film Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park premiered on NBC.

In 1997, R. E.M. drummer Bill Berry announced that he was leaving the group after 17 years to become a farmer.

In 2013, Young the Giant released “It’s About Time,” the lead single off of their second album, Mind Over Matter.

And in 2008, a statue honoring late AC/DC singer Bon Scott was unveiled in Western Australia, where Bon was raised after his family moved there from Scotland.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

