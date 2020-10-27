Why October 28th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1977, The Sex PistolsNever Mind the Bollocks Here’s the Sex Pistols was released in America.

In 1972, the United States Council for World Affairs announced that they would be using The Who’s “Join Together” as their official theme song.

In 1978, the film Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park premiered on NBC.

In 1997, R. E.M. drummer Bill Berry announced that he was leaving the group after 17 years to become a farmer.

In 2013, Young the Giant released “It’s About Time,” the lead single off of their second album, Mind Over Matter.

And in 2008, a statue honoring late AC/DC singer Bon Scott was unveiled in Western Australia, where Bon was raised after his family moved there from Scotland.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices