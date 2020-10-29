Why November 1st Matters In Rock History

It’s November 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, George Harrison became the first Beatle with a solo record with the UK release of his soundtrack to the psychedelic film Wonderwall.

In 1994, Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance came out on CD as MTV Unplugged in New York. The set featured two tracks that didn’t make the televised show.

In 1996, U2 set up a video link from their Dublin recording studio to an Internet site, allowing fans to watch the band record their new album.

In 1969, The Beatles topped the album charts in America with Abbey Road. It stayed at number one for 11 weeks.

In 1980, Bruce Springsteen scored his first number one album in America when The River topped the charts.

And in 2006, My Chemical Romance were disappointed when their hotly anticipated album, The Black Parade, had to take the second spot on the album chart after getting edged out by the soundtrack to the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.