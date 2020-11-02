Why November 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s November 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1972, James Taylor married Carly Simon at the “You’re So Vain” singer’s apartment.

In 1977, during a London concert, Elton John announced that he was retiring from the stage, but within a year and a half, he was performing live again.

In 1991, more than 300-thousand people attend a free concert at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in memory of rock promoter Bill Graham. Among the acts were The Grateful Dead, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Santana and Journey, who reunited for the event.

In 1998, some big albums hit the shelves, including Beck’s Mutations, U2’s The Best of 1980-1990 set and Alanis Morissette’s Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie.

In 1992, Bon Jovi released their fifth album, Keep the Faith.

In 1995, Hootie and the Blowfish reached an out of court settlement for their unauthorized use of the singer's lyrics in their song "Only Want To Be With You."

And in 2005, at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Green Day took home the trophies for Best Rock Act and Best Album for American Idiot, System of a Down won for Best Alternative Act and Coldplay won Best UK Act and Best Song for “Speed of Sound.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

