15 Rock Songs Perfect for Election Day

By Dave Basner

November 2, 2021

Election Day isn't just a time to make a choice politically, it's a day to make some musical decisions as well - like what to listen to that might inspire you before, after or while you vote! Some people like to use music to pump themselves up ahead of hitting the polls, others want to celebrate with some appropriate songs after pulling the lever, and a few might want to listen to some voting-themed tunes while they wait for their turn in the booth. No matter which group you fit in, we have some songs that will really help you rock the vote. To celebrate today's elections, here are 15 Election Day themed songs: 

1.Alice Cooper- "Elected":

2.The Clash- "Know Your Rights":

3.Chicago- "Vote For Me":

4.John Mellencamp- "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A."

5.The Beatles- "Revolution":

6.Radiohead- "Electioneering":

7.Megadeth- "Washington Is Next":

8.The Replacements- "Election Day":

9.Elton John- "Philadelphia Freedom":

10.Lynyrd Skynyrd- "Red White & Blue (Love It or Leave)":

11.Bob Dylan- "The Times They Are a-Changin'":

12.Metallica- "...And Justice For All":

13.Arcadia (made up of members of Duran Duran) - "Election Day":

14.Rage Against the Machine- "Testify":

15.Jimi Hendrix- "The Star-Spangled Banner":

Be sure to get out and vote. If you're not sure where your polling place is, head here.

