Why November 4th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, Pink Floyd performed live in America for the first time. The gig was in San Francisco and they shared the bill with Big Brother & The Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin.

In 1978, Boston played in the city of Boston for the first time, performing for a sold-out crowd at the Boston Garden.

In 2002, the book Journals came out. It included letters and diary entries Kurt Cobain wrote from the 1980s through 1994.

In 1970, David Bowie released his third album, The Man Who Sold the World.

In 2007, The Eagles had their first number one album in the UK when Long Road out of Eden, their first album in 28 years, topped the charts there.

And in 2010, in Santa Monica, Metallica headlined a launch event for Activision’s video game Call of Duty: Black Ops.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)