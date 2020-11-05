Why November 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, The Sex Pistols made their performance debut at an art school in London. Ten minutes into the gig, the school’s social programmer pulled the plug on the band’s amps.

In 1993, Meat Loaf started a five-week run at number one on the singles chart with “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

In 1965, The Rolling Stones started a two-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Get Off of My Cloud” after knocking The Beatles’ “Yesterday” to the two spot.

In 1970, Aerosmith performed for the first time ever with a show at Mendon, Massachusetts’ Nipmuc Regional High School.

In 1995, Queen released Made in Heaven, their first studio album since the death of singer Freddie Mercury. The set featured vocal and piano parts Freddie recorded before he passed away.

In 1976, The Steve Miller Band had the number one song in the country with “Rock ‘n’ Me.”

In 1993, Pearl Jam had the number one album in the country when their second effort,Vs, sold over 950-thousand copies, marking the highest one-week record sales in history.

And in 2003, Metallica kicked off their 137-date Madly in Anger with the World tour in Tokyo, Japan. It would go on to be the fourth-highest grossing tour of 2004.

(H/T This Day in Music)