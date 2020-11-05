Why November 7th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1991, guitarist Izzy Stradlin quit Guns N’ Roses because he objected to Axl Rose’s behavior and he had trouble being around the rest of the band since he just got sober. Izzy was replaced by Gilby Clarke.

In 1968, Jim Morrison and The Doors were banned from the city of Phoenix after he riled up an audience at their concert there. He was also charged with inciting a riot but the charges were dropped.

In 1995, Alice in Chains released their self-titled third album. It would be their last effort to feature late singer Layne Staley.

In 2006, Genesis members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banksannounced that they were reforming for a tour.

In 1981, Ozzy Osbourne released his second solo album, Diary of a Madman.

In 1974, Ted Nugent won a national squirrel-shooting contest after killing one of the animals from 150 yards away.

In 1975, Elton John had the number one album with Rock on the Westies. It topped the charts for three weeks.

In 1987, Bruce Springsteen topped the album chart with Tunnel of Love.

In 1981, Hall & Oates started a two-week run at number one on the singles charts with “Private Eyes.”

And in 2002, Guns N’ Roses were set to start their first North American tour in nine years but instead, 12 fans were arrested during a riot after the Vancouver gig was cancelled because Axl Rose’s flight from LA was delayed. Soon after, the whole tour would be cancelled.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

