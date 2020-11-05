Why November 8th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

November 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s November 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, David Bowie made his American television debut when he performed “Fame” on Cher’s TV show.

In 1987, to generate footage for their documentary, Rattle and Hum, U2 played a free Save the Yuppie concert in San Francisco.An arrest warrant was issued for Bono after he spray painted “Rock n Roll Stops Traffic” on a fountain sculpture at the event.

In 2008, AC/DC started a two-week run on top of the album chart with Black Ice, the group’s 15th record.

In 1971, Led Zeppelin released their fourth album, Led Zeppelin IV.

In 1986, Metallica performed their first live concert with bassist Jason Newsted

In 1980, Bruce Springsteen started a four-week run at number one on the album charts withThe River, his first US number one album.

And in 2001, Limp Bizkit and Gorillaz were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Limp won for Best Group and Best Album while Gorillaz scored trophies for Best Dance Group and Best Song for “Clint Eastwood.” 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music History)

