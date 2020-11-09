Why November 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, The Moody Blues released their classic song, “Nights in White Satin.”

In 1973, Elton John started an eight-week run at number one on the album chart with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, his third number one record.

In 1986, Bruce Springsteen released Live 1975-85, which went on to become one of the biggest-selling box sets of all time.

In 1979, The Eagles had the number one song on the singles chart with “Heartache Tonight.”

In 2008, at the World Music Awards in Monaco, Coldplay were declared the biggest-selling act of 2008. They also won the Rock Act of the Year Award after their album, Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends, topped charts around the globe.

And in 1992, Axl Rose was found guilty of property damage and assault, a charge from a 1991 Guns N’ Roses concert in Missouri. He was sentenced to two years’ probation and fined 50-thousand dollars.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)