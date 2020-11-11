Why November 12th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, The Doors performed a show in New Orleans that would become their last concert with singer Jim Morrison.

In 1999, Eddie Van Halen announced he was undergoing hip replacement surgery.

In 2002, Kid Rock released the single “Picture” off of his album, Cocky. The track, which featured Sheryl Crow, would go on become huge with country music fans.

In 1988, U2 started a six-week run at number one on the album chart with their sixth studio album, Rattle and Hum.

And in 2012, after 35 years and 11 albums, and continuing following the death of singer Michael Hutchence, INXS announced that they were calling it quits.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

