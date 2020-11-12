Why November 13th Matters In Rock History

By Emily Lee

November 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s November 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1990, Temple of the Dog played their only show before 2016. It took place at Seattle’s Off Ramp.

In 1971, Santana’s third album,Santana III, topped the charts.

In 1976, Rod Stewart started an eight-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Tonight’s The Night.” It was Rod’s second US number one and made it to number five in the UK after being banned by many radio stations due to song being about the seduction of a virgin.

In 1982, Men at Work started a 15-week run at number one on the album chart with their debut effort, Business As Usual.

In 1981, U2 kicked off a 23-date North American October Tour in Albany, New York.

And in 2012, Soundgarden released King Animal, their first album in 16 years. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

