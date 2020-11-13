Why November 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, Pink Floyd began their first UK tour at London’s Royal Albert Hall, opening for Jimi Hendrix.

In 1970, Santana’s version of the Fleetwood Mac song “Black Magic Woman” was released.

In 2000, Marilyn Manson released his fourth album, Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death). Because the cover depicted the shock rocker on a crucifix, some retail chains banned it.

In 1990, the new issue of Newsweek hit shelves featuring an interview with The Who’s Pete Townshend where he said he is bisexual. Pete stated, “I know how it feels to be a woman because I am a woman and I won’t be classified as just a man.”

In 2000, The Offspring gave away one-million dollars of their own money to a lucky fan who entered online and then won a trivia contest.

And in 2004, Bono, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Snow Patrol plus members of Keane, Travis and The Darkness, and others, took part in the recording of a new version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)