Why November 21st Matters In Rock History

In 1991, Aerosmith made a guest appearance on the “Flaming Moe’s” episode of The Simpsons.

In 1995, on the first day of its release, The Beatles Anthology I sold 450-thousand copies.

In 1988, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page kicked off his first-ever solo tour in Birmingham, England.

In 1995, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong was arrested and fined 141 dollars for dropping his pants at a concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In 2003, Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst required seven stitches to his face after being hit by a flying object during the New York stop of the band’s Back 2 Basics tour with Korn.

In 1995, Bruce Springsteen released his 11th studio album, The Ghost of Tom Joad, The Boss’ second acoustic record.

In 2017, David Cassidy, who rose to fame playing Keith Patridge on musical sitcom The Partridge Family, passed away from liver failure at age 67.

And in 2007, the Red Hot Chili Peppers sued Showtime for titling a show Californication, the same name as the band’s 1999 album and its title track. The matter was settled out of court.

