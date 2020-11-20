Why November 23rd Matters In Rock History

By Emily Lee

November 23, 2021

It’s November 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, The Rolling Stones scored their fifth US number one album withIt’s Only Rock ‘N Roll

In 1991, Queen singer Freddie Mercur yreleased a statement confirming that he tested positive for HIV and has AIDS, asking everyone to help in the fight against the disease.

In 1998, Metallica released Garage Inc., a compilation album that featured cover songs of artists that have influenced Metallica. 

In 1979, Pink Floyd released “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” in the UK.

In 2004, Evanescence put out their first-ever live album, Anywhere But Home

And in 2008, Guns N’ Roses released their long-awaited album, Chinese Democracy, 15 years after their last record and 13 years after singer Axl Rose started working on the effort.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

