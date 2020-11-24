These Are The Worst Christmas Movies Ever, According To Rotten Tomatoes

By Emily Lee

December 2, 2021

Photo: Disney

There's nothing like cozying up on the couch and watching your favorite Christmas movie. While there are definitely some holiday films you can watch over and over again, not every Christmas movie leaves you feeling merry and bright. Movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes set out to find which Christmas movies you might want to skip this year—and next year, too. Rotten Tomatoes first looked at every Christmas film that scored less than 30% on its Tomatometer and then made sure those movies "landed on enough critics' naughty lists" to truly be considered the worst of the worst. Here are the 15 worst Christmas movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

22) Home Alone 3 (29%)

21) Unaccompanied Minors (29%)

20) Noel (28%)

18) Four Christmases (25%)

19) I'll Be Home For Christmas (23%)

17) Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (22%)

16) The Christmas Candle (21%)

15) Fred Claus (21%)

14) Santa Claus: The Movie (20%)

13) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (20%)

12) The Perfect Holiday (19%)

11) Love the Coopers (18%)

10) Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (17%)

9) Jingle All The Way (15%)

8) A Merry Friggin' Christmas (14%)

7) Black Christmas (14%)

6) An American Carol (12%)

5) Mixed Nuts (10%)

4) Surviving Christmas (7%)

3) Deck the Halls (6%)

2) Christmas With the Kranks (5%)

1) The Nutcracker (0%)

What's your least favorite Christmas movie?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices