These Are The Worst Christmas Movies Ever, According To Rotten Tomatoes

There's nothing like cozying up on the couch and watching your favorite Christmas movie. While there are definitely some holiday films you can watch over and over again, not every Christmas movie leaves you feeling merry and bright. Movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes set out to find which Christmas movies you might want to skip this year—and next year, too. Rotten Tomatoes first looked at every Christmas film that scored less than 30% on its Tomatometer and then made sure those movies "landed on enough critics' naughty lists" to truly be considered the worst of the worst. Here are the 15 worst Christmas movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

22) Home Alone 3 (29%)

21) Unaccompanied Minors (29%)

20) Noel (28%)

18) Four Christmases (25%)

19) I'll Be Home For Christmas (23%)

17) Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (22%)

16) The Christmas Candle (21%)

15) Fred Claus (21%)

14) Santa Claus: The Movie (20%)

13) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (20%)

12) The Perfect Holiday (19%)

11) Love the Coopers (18%)

10) Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (17%)

9) Jingle All The Way (15%)

8) A Merry Friggin' Christmas (14%)

7) Black Christmas (14%)

6) An American Carol (12%)

5) Mixed Nuts (10%)

4) Surviving Christmas (7%)

3) Deck the Halls (6%)

2) Christmas With the Kranks (5%)

1) The Nutcracker (0%)

What's your least favorite Christmas movie?