Why November 26th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Cream performed their farewell concert in London. The show was later released as Cream’s Farewell Concert.

In 1994, The Eagles started a two-week run at number one on the album chart with their live set Hell Freezes Over.

In 2002, Sum 41 released their third album, Does This Look Infected, which featured the singles “Still Waiting” and “The Hell Song.”

In 2002, System of a Down put out their third effort, the Rick Rubin-produced Steal This Album.

And in 2008, Guns N’ Roses’ Chinese Democracy failed to achieve massive first-week sales numbers. Axl Rose reportedly blamed Dr Pepper for not honoring the promise they made earlier in the year that everyone gets a free can of soda if the band put the long-awaited album out in 2008.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)