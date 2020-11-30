12 Things You Might Not Know About Birthday Boy Roger Glover

By Dave Basner

November 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

On November 30th, 1945, Roger Glover was born in Wales. We all know him as the bassist for Deep Purple and Rainbow, but to celebrate his birthday, here are 12 things you might not know about him.

1. While a student at London’s Harrow County School for Boys, Roger formed his first band with some friends. They was called the Madisons.

2. Glover decided to play the bass because, when forming the band, the other guys either could already play guitar better than him or owned a better axe than he did.

3. Roger’s first bass was actually an old Spanish guitar. He took off the two top strings, screwed a pick up on and turned it into a bass.

4. The Madisons merged with a rival band and changed their name to Episode Six. Another member of the group was future Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan.

5. Roger’s nickname is The Stinking Hippie. It started when he first met Deep Purple and wore an old pair of bellbottoms that smelled of the cigarettes he smoked. They guys in the band bestowed him with the nickname.

6. Glover wrote the riff to the hit Deep Purple song “Maybe I’m a Leo” after hearing John Lennon’s song “How Do You Sleep?”

7. Roger isn’t just a musician, he’s a producer too, and during the 70s was at the helm of albums by Judas Priest, Elf, David Coverdale and others.

8. In 1974, Roger released his first solo album. It was called The Butterfly Ball and the Grasshopper’s Feast.

9. Music isn’t Glover’s only artistic talent, he paints as well.  

10. Bassists that Roger admires include Paul McCartney, Jack Bruce and George Porter, Jr. of The Meters.

11. The reason Roger wears bandanas on his head is because he had been wearing hats, since after a few minutes onstage it looks like he was just in the shower, but he got bored of hats and tried headscarves and hasn’t looked back. He prefers Indian head scarves made from cotton.

12. Roger lives in Switzerland.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices