Why December 2nd Matters In Rock History

In 1971, Led Zeppelin released “Black Dog” as a single in the United States.

In 1973, The Who were arrested in Montreal for allegedly wrecking a hotel suite. They spent six hours in jail and were fined 21-hundred bucks. John Entwistle later wrote the song “Cell Block Number Seven” about the incident.

In 1986, Annie Lennox got so carried away singing “Missionary Man” at a Euryhmics concert in England that she ripped off her bra before an audience of ten-thousand people.

In 1983, the 14-minute long “Thriller” video debuted on MTV. The Michael Jackson clip became such a huge hit that the network would show a shorter version of it every hour.

In 2000,The Smashing Pumpkins played their final concert at the time at Chicago’s The Metro Club, where their career began 12 years earlier. The four-and-a-half-hour long show featured 35 songs spanning the band’s career.

In 2012, Led Zeppelin were recognized by President Barack Obama at the Kennedy Center Honors for their significant contributions to American culture and arts.

And, in 2002, Oasis singer Liam Gallagher was arrested and charged with assault after he Kung Fu kicked a police officer in Munich. The rocker wound up losing his front two teeth in the ensuing brawl.

