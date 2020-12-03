Why December 4th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Deep Purple guitarist Tommy Bolin died of a drug overdose at the age of 25.

In 1993, Frank Zappa died in LA at the age of 52 from pancreatic cancer.

In 1979, a then-unknown band called U2 performed at a small venue in London. They were mislabeled as “The U2s” and only played to nine people. The show ended abruptly after The Edge broke a guitar string.

In 1980, Led Zeppelin declared that they would not reform following the death of drummer John Bonham.

And in 2012, Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe was charged over the death of a fan at a concert in Prague. The rocker allegedly pushed the fan off the stage during the group’s gig in the Czech Republic, causing the fan to fall to the concrete floor, hit his head and succumb to his injuries. Blythe would later be acquitted.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)