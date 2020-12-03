Why December 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2004, Bono, Paul McCartney, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Thom Yorke of Radiohead, and others in Band Aid 20 had the number one song overseas with their new version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

In 1968, Graham Nash left The Hollies and formed Crosby, Stills & Nash.

In 2005, former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters released his two-disc live album,In the Flesh, which included material from four performances across the country.

In 2004, Sir Elton John received the Kennedy Center Honor in Washington, D.C.

In 1981, Black Flag’s influential debut album Damaged was released.

In 1973, Paul McCartney released Band on the Run. Thanks to the success of the title track and the song “Jet,” the album became Paul’s most successful post-Beatles record.

And in 2005, Audioslave singer Chris Cornell became a father when his wife gave birth to their son, Christopher Cornell.

