Why December 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, The Rolling Stones played their infamous gig at Altamont Speedway in Northern California. At the show, a fan was stabbed to death by Hell’s Angels, who had been hired to police the event. Meanwhile, another man drowned, two were killed in a hit-and-run accident and two babies were born.

In 1975, Paul Simon went to number one withStill Crazy After All These Years, his first solo record to top the charts.

In 1988, Roy Orbison died from a cardiac arrest in Madison, Tennessee. He was 52.

In 1994, Bush released their classic album, Sixteen Stone, which featured hits like “Glycerine” and “Comedown.”

In 1997, Metallica had the number one album in the country with ReLoad.

In 2005, Korn released their seventh album, See You on the Other Side. It was the band’s first without long-time guitarist Brian “Head” Welch.

And in 2006, Incubus had the number one album in the country with Light Grenades, their first record to top the charts.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)