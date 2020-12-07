These Are The Most Injury-Prone Christmas Film Characters Of All Time

By Emily Lee

December 2, 2021

Photo: Disney

Anybody who loves to cozy up on the couch and watch Christmas movies knows that holiday films feature a surprising number of accidents and injuries during their run time. While Home Alone probably comes to mind for most people when it comes to holiday films with a lot of accidents, there are actually quite a few films with a high injury count. From the more obvious movies, such as Die Hard and Home Alone, to the more surprising ones, like Elf and It's A Wonderful Life, it seems Christmas movies are actually pretty dangerous.

To see just which films have the most injury-prone characters, National Accident Helpline analyzed ten classic Christmas films, and logged each time a key character suffered an accident that would lead to an injury. The study uses official National Health Service guidance on recovery times to show the impact all the injuries would have in reality. Here's what they found:

Home Alone is the Christmas film in which characters sustain the most injuries, with 43 separate injuries shown on-screen. An injury is shown on screen every 2 minutes and 24 seconds on average during the relatively short run time of Home Alone.

In Elf, Will Ferrell’s Buddy suffers only three injuries fewer (17) than John McClane sustained (20) while defending Nakatomi Tower from robbers in Die Hard. Marv from Home Alone, however, suffers the most individual injuries of any Christmas film character. It would take him 2 years, 4 months, 1 week and 6 days to recover from all the injuries Kevin McCallister inflicts on him during the film.

Photo: National Accident Helpline

Here's the official tally of total injuries sustained in these classic Christmas films:

  • Home Alone (1990) – 43 injuries
  • Jingle all the Way (1996) – 30 injuries
  • Die Hard (1988) – 20 injuries
  • Elf (2003) – 17 injuries
  • Deck the Halls (2006) – 13 injuries
  • National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) – 10 injuries
  • Scrooged (1988) – 9 injuries
  • The Christmas Chronicles (2018)—8 injuries
  • It's a Wonderful Life (1946) – 7 injuries
  • The Santa Clause (1994) – 2 injuries
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices