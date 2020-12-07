Why December 7th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, at a concert in England, Eric Burdon announced that he would be breaking up The Animals later in the month so he could move to California and start an acting career. Instead, he’d go on to join the band War.

In 1999, The Eagles held a press conference to announce that their first Greatest Hits package had become America’s best-selling album.

In 1991, U2’s Achtung Baby debuted at number one on the charts.

In 1987, Mr. Mister started a two-week run at number one on the singles charts with “Broken Wings.”

And in 2011, 30 Seconds to Mars broke the record for most shows performed during a single album cycle when they played their 300th concert in support of their album,This Is War, at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history. 

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices