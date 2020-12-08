Why December 9th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1972, The Moody Blues started a five-week run at number one on the chart with their seventh album, Seventh Sojourn.

In 1989, Billy Joel started a two-week run on top of the singles chart with “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

In 1992, bassist Bill Wyman formally announced he was leaving The Rolling Stones.

In 1966, Cream released its debut album, Fresh Cream.

In 2000, U2 made their first-ever appearance on Saturday Night Live, playing “Beautiful Day” and “Elevation.”

And in 2011,Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O married her longtime boyfriend, director Barnaby Clay.

