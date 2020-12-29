Why December 29th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1973, three months after he died in a plane crash, Jim Croce had the number one song in the country with “Time in a Bottle.”

In 1998, Evanescence put out their self-titled EP, their first-ever release. One hundred copies of the set were made and distributed at the band’s early live performances.

In 1967, Dave Mason quit Traffic due to creative differences.

In 1975, Grace Slick divorced her Jefferson Airplane bandmate Paul Kantner.

In 2010, Pollstar reported that Bon Jovi had the top-earning tour of the year, pulling in over 200-million dollars. AC/DC were at number two for the second year in a row andU2took the three spot.

In 2002, fans at a Chicago Creed concert got angry after singer Scott Stapp forgot lyrics, left the stage mid-show for a while and laid on the stage during the performance. The band’s manager later released an apology, calling the gig the “most unique of all Creed shows.”

And in 2006, Marilyn Manson’s wife, burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, filed for divorce from the shock rocker after just a year of marriage.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.