Why January 2nd Matters In Rock History

It’s January 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1971, the George Harrison album All Things Must Pass started a seven-week run at number one on the album chart. The achievement made George the first Beatle to score a number one solo record in America.

In 1969, authorities in New Jersey seized the entire shipment of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono album Two Virgins because the cover featured a full frontal nude photograph of the singers. It was eventually sold in record stores wrapped in brown paper.

In 1985, Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood married his girlfriend Jo in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, England. Guests included Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Ringo Starr, Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck.

In 1969, during Led Zeppelin’s first North American tour, the band played the first of four nights at Los Angeles’ famed Whisky A Go-Go. They were billed as Led Zeppelin featuring Jimmy Page, formerly of the Yardbirds. The opening act was the Alice Cooper Band.

And in 1978, Ozzy Osbourne rejoined Black Sabbath, two months after quitting the group.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)