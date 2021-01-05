Why January 6th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1958, The Rolling Stones kicked off their first headlining tour in Harrow, England.

In 1976, Peter Frampton’s double-length Frampton Comes Alive! was released.

In 1993, bassist Bill Wyman announced that he had officially left The Rolling Stones.

In 1990, Phil Collins started three-weeks on top of the album chart with…But Seriously.

In 1958, Gibson patented its Flying V electric guitar.

In 1973, Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” started a three-week run at number one. Mick Jagger provides backing vocals on it.

In 1975, Boston’s mayor canceled a Led Zeppelin concert after 2000 fans rioted trying to buy tickets.

In 2004, Foo Fighter Dave Grohl went into an LA studio with Garbage to lay down drums for the track “Bad Boyfriend,” which appeared on their fourth album, Bleed Like Me.

In 2009, Stooges guitarist Ron Asheton was found dead, having passed away a few days earlier from a heart attack. The rocker is known for helping the band to become one of the most influential rock groups.

