Why January 8th Matters In Rock History

January 6, 2023

It’s January 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were barred from an exclusive hotel in Lima, Peru for wearing “op art” pants and nothing else. The Rolling Stones rockers were asked to leave the Hotel Crillen after refusing to change clothes. 

In 1991, Def Leppard guitarist Steve Clark, an original member of the band, died in London after an overdose from drugs and alcohol.

In 2001, a woman who believed that Axl Rose communicated with her via telepathy was arrested for the second time for stalking the Guns N’ Roses singer. Police detained her after she was spotted loitering outside of the rocker’s home.

In 2016, David Bowie released his 25th and last studio album, Blackstar. It became his first and only record to top the charts.

And in 2002, the Black Crowes announced that they would be going on hiatus, releasing a statement that said, “For the time being, Chris Robinson is pursuing a solo career. Steve Gorman has left the band for personal reasons.” The guys would all reunite and continue in 2005. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

