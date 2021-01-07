Why January 9th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

January 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It’s January 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1963, drummer Charlie Watts joined the Rolling Stones.

In 1973, Japan refused to issue a visa to Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger because he was busted for drugs back in 1969. band had to cancel a proposed Asian tour.

In 1997, David Bowie held his 50th Birthday Bash concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Guests included Lou ReedFoo FightersBilly CorganSonic Youth and more.

In 2005, Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil married his girlfriend, Lia Gerardini, in Las Vegas. The singer’s buddy, MC Hammer, performed the ceremony.

And in 2012, White Stripes frontman Jack White appeared on the History Channel show American Pickers. In the episode, he buys a stuffed elephant head for 12,500 dollars.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.