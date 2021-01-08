Why January 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, The Jimi Hendrix Experience recorded “Purple Haze” at De Lane Lea studios in London.

In 1975, Led Zeppelin played “Kashmir” live for the first time. It happened during a gig at the Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland – the band’s first show in 18 months. It was a warm-up concert for their forthcoming North American tour and they also debuted “The Rain Song,” “No Quarter,” “Trampled Under Foot” and “Sick Again,” but it was “Kashmir” that concertgoers likely remembered the most.

In 1985, Brazil held the first-ever Rock in Rio festival. The event saw sets from Queen, Rod Stewart, AC/DC, Whitesnake, Yes and Iron Maiden. Organizers claimed it was the biggest festival ever.

In 1992, Nirvana appeared on Saturday Night Live. That same day, Nevermind went to number one on the charts.

(H/T This Day in Music)