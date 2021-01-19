Why January 19th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, Pink Floyd’s The Wall started a 15-week at number one on the album chart.

In 1988, Bon Jovi and Motley Crue’s manager, Doc McGhee, pleaded guilty to importing more than 40-thousand pounds of marijuana to the US from Colombia on a shrimp boat. He received a five-year suspended prison sentence, a fine of 15-thousand dollars and was ordered to set up an anti-drugs foundation.

In 1993, Fleetwood Mac reunited to perform at Bill Clinton’s presidential inauguration.

In 1988, Metallica began recording their fourth album,...And Justice for All.

In 2011, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler made his debut as a judge on American Idol.

And in 1994, Axl Rose showed up on time for the ninth Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to induct Elton John. He also performed “Come Together” with Bruce Springsteen at the event. It would be his last public appearance until 1998.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

