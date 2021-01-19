Why January 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1982, Ozzy Osbourne famously bit the head off of a bat during a show in Des Moines, Iowa. A fan had thrown the bat on stage and, stunned by the lights, it laid motionless. The Prince of Darkness thought it was fake so he picked it up and attempted to bite its head off but the bat started to flap its wings and Ozzy realized it was real. The rocker wound up being rushed to a hospital and was forced to get a series of rabies shots.

In 1969, a student at New Jersey’s Ocean County College named Bruce Springsteen got two of his poems published in his school’s literary yearbook.

In 1983, Def Leppard released their third album, Pyromania. The record featured new guitarist Phil Collen and was produced by Mutt Lange.

In 1988, The Beatles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Sean and Julian Lennon all attended, but Paul McCartney did not. Instead, he sent a letter stating explaining that his absence is due to continuing business differences with the other ex-Beatles.

And in 1999, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, while on probation for a 1997 heroin case, was arrested for failing to provide a urine sample to his live-in drug treatment center.

