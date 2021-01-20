Why January 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s January 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Jimi Hendrix spent the day at Olympic Studios in London recording his cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower.” Rolling Stone Brian Jones and Dave Mason of Traffic both played on the session.

In 1984, Yes started a two-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

In 1989, Phil Collins scored his seventh number-one single with “Two Hearts.” The track is off the soundtrack to the 1988 British comedy-drama crime film Buster, which Phil starred in.

In 1978, the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever started a 24-week run at number one on the album chart.

In 1989, Guns N’ Roses become the first act in six years to have two albums in the top ten of the Billboard 200 with Appetite for Destruction at number two and Guns N’ Roses Lies at number ten.

And in 1990, MTV debuted a new show calledUnplugged, featuring bands performing acoustically. The first episode featured Squeeze.

(H/T This Day in Music)