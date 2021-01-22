Why January 22nd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

January 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s January 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1972, Don McLean’s album, American Pie, started a seven-week run at number one on the charts. The record was dedicated to Buddy Holly, a childhood icon of McLean’s.

In 1972, David Bowie came out as bisexual in an interview with British music newspaperMelody Maker.

In 1977, Wings went to number one on the album chart with their live set, Wings Over America.

In 1990, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash used profanity numerous times on live television while accepting an American Music Award.

And in 1993, Metallica kicked off their 77-date Nowhere Else to Roam world tour at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

