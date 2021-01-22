Why January 23rd Matters In Rock History

It’s January 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1977, Pink Floyd started a world tour in support of their album, Animals, which they also released on this day.

In 1990, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins died of pneumonia after being ill for several months. The rocker was a founding member of the band who co-wrote many of their hits, including “Free Bird.” Collins survived the 1977 plane crash that killed two of his bandmates. A few years later, he drove drunk and got into an accident that killed his girlfriend and left him paralyzed from the waist down.

In 2000, Santana started a three-week run at number one on the album chart with supernatural. The record, which spent nine weeks at number one, went on to win eight Grammys.

In 1976, David Bowie released his tenth album, Station to Station, the vehicle for his character the Thin White Duke.

And in 1978, original Chicago guitarist Terry Kath accidentally killed himself. He was cleaning his gun and told the person he was with, “Don’t worry it’s not loaded.” Thinking that was the case, he held it to his head and pulled the trigger. He was killed instantly.

