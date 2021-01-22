Why January 25th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

January 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s January 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1964, The Beatles scored their first number one song in America with “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” The group would go on to have 24 other number ones in the US.

In 1979, Rolling Stone called The Cars the best new band of the year in their annual poll.

In 1983, The Allman Brothers Band lost bassist Lamar Williams to lung cancer at age 34. The rocker had joined the group in 1972 after the death of original bassist Berry Oakley.

In 1994, Alice in Chains released their third EP,Jar of Flies, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming the first ever EP to do so.

In 1996, Rolling Stone readers chose the Smashing PumpkinsMellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness as Album of the Year.

And in 2006, Motley Crue received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices