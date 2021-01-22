Why January 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1964, The Beatles scored their first number one song in America with “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” The group would go on to have 24 other number ones in the US.

In 1979, Rolling Stone called The Cars the best new band of the year in their annual poll.

In 1983, The Allman Brothers Band lost bassist Lamar Williams to lung cancer at age 34. The rocker had joined the group in 1972 after the death of original bassist Berry Oakley.

In 1994, Alice in Chains released their third EP,Jar of Flies, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming the first ever EP to do so.

In 1996, Rolling Stone readers chose the Smashing Pumpkins’ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness as Album of the Year.

And in 2006, Motley Crue received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(H/T This Day in Music)